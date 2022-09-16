Kunal Kapoor shares throwback picture featuring King Charles III on sets of 'Ahista Ahista'

Late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture featuring King Charles III from the sets of the film 'Ahista Ahista'.

Kunal took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture. In it, a young Charles was seen posing for the camera, with Kunal smiling behind him. The social media post was captioned, "On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista."

The social media post garnered 629 likes with several people leaving hearts and clapping emojis in the comments section.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" as the British Queen is now no more.

Meanwhile, Kunal, who is an actor, film producer, director and advertisement maker, is the son of actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal. During his acting stint, he featured only in a few movies and stopped acting after the release of 'Trikal'. In 2015, he returned to films after 30 years, appearing in 'Singh is Bling' as Amy Jackson's father.

Kunal was married to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's daughter Sheena and they share two children together, a son named Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, and a daughter named Shaira Kapoor. The duo is now divorced.

( With inputs from ANI )

