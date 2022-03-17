Kunal Kemmu recounts the journey of 'Abhay' so far

Mumbai, March 17 Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of crime-thriller 'Abhay', recently chalked out the difference between all the seasons of the show so far.

He revealed that in the third season, the butterfly effect will come into play because something that he did in the first season will catch up with him in the third season.

Giving the audience an idea of the show's universe, the actor said, "Well, we wanted to change the world a little bit this time. Generally, you've seen him in the outside world, solving crimes with serial killers. And in the inside world, he's kind of battling his demons. Like in season one, it concentrated on his personal and family life."

He then explained the progression of the story in the second season, "And in second, it became personal because the kidnapping of the kids was something that he could relate to because of his son."

Talking about the upcoming season, he said, "In the third season, the stakes are higher because something that he did in season one is going to catch up with him. After all, if you saw the season two hook, you see that Khushboo ends up with a clue about the accident of Natasha and so she starts to investigate Abhay without his knowledge."

He continued, "There is also an unsolved case from season two which Ram never gave Abhay and which he begins the show with and from there it kind of gets into a darker and a more sinister world which he has never been in before. And it's also something that unfolds slowly through the episodes, and you kind of get into a world that in a way also consumes his personal life."

"So, it is different in the narrative, in the storytelling. But at the end of the day, it still promises to be an edge of the seat thriller that it's always been because the show is lucky to have a good fan base who expects certain things out of the show. So we kept in mind that we deliver on those fronts", the actor concluded.

'Abhay 3' will be available to stream on ZEE5 from April 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor