Kunal Thakkur on 'Escaype Live': It has captured the madness of social media very well

Mumbai, May 16 Actor Kunal Thakkur, who will be part of social thriller 'Escaype Live', says that the series is very accurate in its depiction of how mesmerised this generation is with social media.

"The extent to which people are going just to get followers on social media is scary. This show has very interestingly captured that madness. I think not just me, every person watching this show will relate to it," he says.

He adds: "I think it's an authentic concept and our director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has given it all. I feel this show will give an insight into the dark side of social media and will resonate with all age groups. What I loved about the concept is that it's enthralling and will absorb you completely."

Social media has made it very easy to get fame and even money. However, people still have to struggle.

"Social media has almost become like an independent platform to put yourself out there, to be seen and heard. I personally feel no one gets it easy, be it any platform a lot of effort and hard work goes into it. Some of the content creators are genuinely talented while some are getting away by grabbing their two minutes of undeserving fame. So, it's not fair to generalise and put all content creators in one bracket," he says.

There is a thin line between what is acceptable and where one must draw the line on social media. Talking about where to draw the line, the actor says: "I think it's each to its own with regards to what you want to put out there. Everyone has to draw their own lines. I do feel that people may have become more connected through social media but these connections are sometimes exploited. Humanity and decency is something that we should all hold onto, else this could be more of a bane than a boon."

Working with Siddharth Kumar Tewary and One Life Studios was a dream come true, says Kunal.

"It was the best experience of my life. Siddharth Kumar Tewary is known for doing things differently. He knows exactly what he wants from a scene and his actor which makes things very easy and smooth for everyone on set. He is the perfect amalgamation of humility and confidence, something that we all admire," he says.

Talking about the character he plays, the actor says: "I play the CTO of the app Escaype Live. It's Javed Jaffery, Waluscha D'Souza and I who manage this app and have to deal with everything that's going on around it. Coincidentally, my character name is Kunal too and I'm basically the techie of the team. It was rather ironic as in real life I'm hardly a tech friendly guy."

