Kyle Allen to play He-Man in live-action 'Masters of the Universe'

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Actor Kyle Allen will be seen in the live-action 'Masters of the Universe' film based on his iconic 1980's muscular action figure 'He-Man'.

After being in development with Sony for quite some years, the feature project is now moving over to Netflix for a summer start.

There was buzz about this some time ago, but Sony would not confirm then. That rumour now is a reality. Sony, meanwhile, will keep rights to the film in China, reports deadline.com.

Adam and Aaron Nee ('The Lost City') remain attached to direct with a screenplay they wrote with David Callaham ('Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', 'Wonder Woman 1984').

Kyle Allen, who plays one of the Jets in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story', will star as Prince Adam/He-Man.

In 'Masters of the Universe', an orphan named Adam discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force.

"Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself," said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films.

"With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, said: "We've always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia. This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience."

Brenner and VP Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films. Black, Blumenthal and Tisch (Being the Ricardos, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and DeVon Franklin will produce.

'He-Man and the Masters' of the Universe is a dazzling CG-animated series, which reimagines the thrilling heroic adventures of the Guard of Grayskull for a new generation of fans.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe was first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of action figures. The animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premiered the following year and became one of the first children's programmes to be syndicated on television.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote an earlier draft at Sony with Noah Centineo in talks to play He-Man at one point. The project originally was scheduled for a theatrical release but then was pulled from the calendar in January 2020 before the pandemic.

Allen recently starred as Balkan is the multi-award-nominated West Side Story. He can next be seen in Kyra Sedgwick's 'Space Oddity', and starred in the 2018 edition of 'American Horror Story'.

