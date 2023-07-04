Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separate after 27 years of marriage

Washington [US], July 4 : American actor Kyle Richards and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They are still friendly as they figure out what is next for them and their family." a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

In 1994, Richards met Umansky in a nightclub. Richards was divorcing her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany at the time.

After becoming engaged later that year, the couple married in January 1996 and had three children, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

When 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' premiered on Bravo in 2010, their family was finally revealed to the public. Richards was a regular on the reality show for the last 12 seasons, and the couple regularly emphasised to audiences that they were watching their true relationship play out on the show.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real. We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.", Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013.

Umansky also stood by Richards' side as the family drama unfolded on air, most notably during season 12.

Richards and Umansky appeared to be happier than ever as they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in January 2021.

"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider that year. "And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."

"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added. "You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

The divorce announcement comes only days after Mauricio denied rumours that his marriage was in trouble when his wife was pictured without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, in early April. "I mean, it's just stupid. That one ridiculous tale that got out there, and then all the females chose to speak about it on the Housewives, and now it's a plot."

Umansky also informed the hosts that viewers will see him and Richards personally address the rumours in the forthcoming season of RHOBH.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor