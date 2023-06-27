Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months after his birth

Los Angeles [US], June 27 : Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially changed their son's name.

The exes legally changed their second child's name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, Page Six reported, citing court documents obtained by E! News.

The "Kardashians" star and the "Sicko Mode" rapper first filed for the name swap in March after she revealed the name Wolf wasn't the right fit for their little one.

"FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLF ANYMORE," Jenner posted on her Instagram Story in March 2022. "WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM."

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 32, kept the name Aire under wraps for nearly a year before revealing the moniker and the first photos of their son's face in January.

Fans were initially confused about how to say the name, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder quickly clarified that it's pronounced like the word "air."

Jenner and Travis dated on and off since 2017, but they reportedly called it quits for good earlier this year. She has since been spotted spending time with rumoured beau Timothee Chalamet, while Scott has sparked romance rumours with SZA.

