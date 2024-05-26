Kylie Jenner doesn’t open her wallet during an outing with friends

Los Angeles, May 26 Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner doesn't always open her wallet during an outing with her friends, says her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

In a video shared on TikTok, the two friends are seen inside a car. "Who pays when we go out?" Stassie said while taking out her wallet to buy cookies for both of them.

"Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has a purse! So, me."

Kylie seemed to be unbothered. She was wearing a yellow jacket with a white tee underneath, and was seen happily dancing while waiting for their order, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While Stassie didn't seem to mind picking up the bill, fans were shocked by the information.

The two's best friend Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) was also among the commenters.

"Perf activities for a pregnant gal I'm coming next time!!" the model, who is expecting her first child with her popstar husband Justin Bieber, wrote.

To that, Stassie said: "Yes yes yes come join the party!!!!!!!"

