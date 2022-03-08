Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball tour revival with new 2022 concert dates

American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her eagerly-anticipated Chromatica Ball summer tour, after having to reschedule due to COVID-19.

She announced the 15 stops via Twitter on Monday, which will start from July 17 and continue till September 10.

According to EW, Gaga had initially announced the Chromatica Ball tour to coincide with the album's original rollout in 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced the global tour's postponement twice, once to the summer of 2021, and again to 2022.

Chromatica had made its debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, and produced two top-five hits, 'Stupid Love' and the Ariana Grande collaboration 'Rain On Me'.

As per Variety, tickets for the newly-added dates will go on sale from March 11 in Arnhem and London, and on March 14 in the other cities.

For the rescheduled shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston, tickets are currently on sale. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for these shows.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor