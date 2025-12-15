Lady Gaga hits pause on Sydney concert as dancer slips off stage

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Singer-actress Lady Gaga’s recent concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium hit a dramatic pause after one of her ‘The Mayhem Ball’ dancers slipped and fell off the stage.

The dancer, Michael Dameski, slid off the stage during Gaga’s performance of ‘Garden of Eden’, reports ‘Variety’.

Prompting the singer to rush to the front of the stage with her arm outstretched to pause the music. The music cut out as Gaga explained to the crowd, “Just one second. We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s OK, just everybody wait a second, please”.

As per ‘Variety’, the singer hopped down to make sure Dameski was not seriously injured before continuing the show. Dameski later posted on his Instagram Story that he was fine and “was able to finish the last show of the year” once he got back up.

The moment was captured and posted on the Mayhem Ball‘s X page. The stage was wet due to rain, and later in the night, Gaga paused the show for a second time so that the dancers could get better grooves on their shoes. Lady Gaga released ‘Mayhem’ as her sixth studio album in March. To support the album, she kicked off the Mayhem Ball Tour at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in July.

The tour has since played in cities across North America and Europe before arriving in Australia. It will resume in Japan in January before returning to the United States in February.

‘Mayhem’ is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including best pop vocal album and album of the year.

Lady Gaga proved her artistic range with jazz collaborations, a critically acclaimed turn in ‘A Star Is Born’, earning an Oscar for ‘Shallow’, and powerful acting performances. An outspoken advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights, she remains a fearless cultural force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor