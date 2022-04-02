Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber to perform at Grammys 2022

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be one star-studded event filled with some truly epic performances. Singers Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber have joined the lineup of performers ahead of the ceremony.

The announcement regarding the performances was made by CBS on their Twitter handle. "Make some noise, monsters... @ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS," the tweet read.

Another tweet from CBS read, "The hits keep coming! @justinbieber, @DanielCaesar, and @giveon have been added to the #GRAMMYs lineup. Watch them and MORE perform at The GRAMMY Awards LIVE on Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS."

Gaga is nominated for six awards alongside veteran singer Tony Bennett for their second collaborative album, 'Love for Sale'.

Bennett's son and manager Danny confirmed that his father will not be attending the ceremony but will cheer for Gaga from his home in New York City, reported Variety.

Danny said in a statement to Variety, "Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognized along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album 'Love for Sale.' To have the album nominated in six categories including Album of the Year and Record of the Year is an incredible honour."

He added, "Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday's Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer's, he was not able to accept. It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them. There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from 'Love for Sale,' which is Tony's final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City."

The announcement of Gaga and Bieber's performances comes after the rock band Foo Fighters cancelled their performance at the Grammys 2022.

The band was scheduled to perform but a rep confirmed on Thursday that the Grammy-winning rock group won't be performing at the ceremony. This comes after the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly on March 25 at the age of 50 during the group's tour in Bogota, Colombia.

Gaga and Bieber join a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and a special In Memoriam performance featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

The show organisers are also planning a special tribute for Hawkins.

The Grammys, being hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

( With inputs from ANI )

