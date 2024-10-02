Lakme Fashion Week 2024 to begin from October 9, Pero to open the gala

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Delhi will soon witness the new edition of Lakme Fashion Week, Pero is all set to open the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in partnership with FDCI on the 9th of October 2024 in New Delhi. Founded by Designer Aneeth Arora, this year also marks a special milestone as Pero completed 15 years.

Excited to open the fashion gala, Aneeth Arora, founder & designer of pero, shared her excitement in a note shared by the team representing Lakme Fashion Week, "I am so happy and honoured to celebrate pero's 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India. This collection, in particular, is very close to my heart as it is a celebration of our collective childhood nostalgia reinterpreted in our own quirky style. Think cottage core but with a twist."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, "Aneeth Arora, renowned worldwide for her captivating fashion narratives, seamlessly blends the intricacies of traditional Indian textiles with western design sensibilities. We are thrilled to welcome her for the opening show, which is poised to spark trendsetting fashion conversations and will set a vibrant tone for the October 2024 season in New Delhi."

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Pvt. Ltd, also shared what fashion lovers can expect from this year's Lakme Fashion Week.

"Each season, the grand opening show sets the tone for the five days of fashion that follow. This year, we are thrilled to kick off the extravaganza with pero by Aneeth Arora. With it being pero's 15th anniversary showcase, it promises to be a magical start to the season, celebrating Indian craftsmanship through a fresh and imaginative lens, bringing an unconventional perspective to the runway. We are excited to have Aneeth open Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, setting the tone for what will be an unforgettable edition of creativity, innovation, and fashion in Delhi," Jaspreet shared.

Rohit Bal will close Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024's grand finale.

Recently, the official Instagram handle of Lakme Fashion Week shared a video featuring a montage of previous glorious moments of Rohit Bal along with his collection on the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

"Witness the elegance of House Of Lakme Grand Finale Rohit Bal on Sunday, October 13th at 9 pm," the caption alongside the post read.

This time Lakme Fashion Week will be held at The Grand Hotel, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor