Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Varun Dhawan and Director Atlee Visit Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal To Seek Blessings (Watch Video)

Actor Varun Dhawan and Director Atlee offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja, located in Lower Parel, is expected to attract over 10 million devotees this season.One of the oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai several Bollywood actors frequently offer their prayers here. It's a tradition that's not just about faith but also about connecting with fans and celebrating this momentous occasion together.

As the paparazzi clicked away, Varun Dhawan made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja, and his choice of attire was on point. He looked dashing in a white kurta. He was accompanied by director Atlee of Jawaan fame. On his professional front, Varun Dhawan recently gave a cameo as Bhediya in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2.Up next, he has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

The actor will reportedly be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the international series of the same name, which was made by the director duo, the Russo Brothers. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Baby John, Border 2, No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Bhediya 2.

