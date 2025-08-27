Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Offer Prayers (VIDEO)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The actress wore a pink and green lehenga and covered her head with a dupatta. A video shared by news agency showed her performing aarti at the pandal. Another video showed Jacqueline leaving the pandal after offering prayers.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal



(Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/NKKyJJ8p93 — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez offers prayer at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/H0cApnKt2c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

This year, Jacqueline also welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home for the first time. Sharing a video of the aarti on social media, she wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, music and decorations. The 10-day festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganpati into homes and public pandals. Devotees throng pandals and neighbourhood shrines to pray for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals. It draws millions of devotees every year. Bollywood and sports celebrities, businessmen, politicians, and other public figures visit the pandal during the festival.