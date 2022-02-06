Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours, brother Hridaynath lights funeral pyre

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours in the presence of her fans, family, and members of the media fraternity. Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia in January. Her health briefly improved by on February 5, her condition deteriorated. Dr Pratit Samdani shared the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise and said, “It is with profound grief that we announce the demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19.”

Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a7vYdVUQm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

According to a TOI report, her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi’s website highlighted on Sunday the “special bond” between him and Lata Mangeshkar and noted that the legendary singer had in 2013 said she prays to God to see him as India’s prime minister. Lata Mangeshkar’s entire family including younger sister Asha Bhosle were present at Shivaji Park, where the legendary singer’s mortal remains were kept for the public darshan.