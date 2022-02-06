Lata Mangeshkar Death: Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut arrive at Breach Candy Hospital

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at the age of 92. The veteran singer was admitted to a city hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Around January 28, she was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement.

However, on February 5, Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. After the sudden demise of her news, veteran politicians Sanjay Raut and Sharad Pawar have arrived at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.