Lata Mangeshkar suffering from pneumonia along with covid; to remain under observation for 10-12 days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2022 11:08 AM2022-01-12T11:08:16+5:302022-01-12T11:10:35+5:30
Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along ...
Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," said Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
Veteran playback singer tested covid positive on Tuesday.
The 92-year old has been admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital, close to her home in south Mumbai.
Open in app
"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/Z0e3KUip4g— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022