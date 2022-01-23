Lata Mangeshkar's doctor slams fake news about her health: Didi is under treatment

Earlier this month, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There are many rumours about her health. On Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital shared a health update from her Twitter handle along with a heartfelt request. Lata Mangeshkar, who is in the ICU after testing positive for COVID 19, has been showing signs of improvement, informed her doctor and even requested everyone to stop speculating about her health. Earlier during the day, the doctor who is treating the legendary singer, informed everyone that she is in ICU and is improving.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

The legendary singer's Twitter handle shared an update with her doctor's special message. The tweet read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."Smriti Irani also has shared a message from Lata Mangeshkar's family and has asked everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. Her sister Asha Bhosle previously had informed everyone that since she is in COVID 19 ward, no family member has met her. She had also revealed to Etimes that puja is being held at her house for her recovery.