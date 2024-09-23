"Laugh lines are good for health": Farah Khan shares candid pictures with her 'girls'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, on Monday, dropped happy and candid pictures with her 'girls' Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shazia Gowariker and Huma Qureshi.

Farah posted monochrome pictures on Instagram where beautiful girls can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Farah thanked RajKummar Rao for clicking pictures in the caption.

She wrote, "Laugh lines are good for health!! Lov my girls @patralekhaa @aditiraohydari @shaziaqg n @iamhumaq .. thank you @rajkummar_rao for clicking these "candid" pics when @avigowariker gave up!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAQzf_2ISns/?hl=en&img_index=3

Huma and Mini Mathur reacted to the post.

Huma wrote, "Hawa Tez Chalti Hai Dinkar Rao, Topi Sambhalo Udd Jayegi."

Mini commented, "love love love the first pic. Favs."

Netizens bombarded the comment section with sweet comments and blessings.

A user wrote, "Lovely photos".

Another user commented, "Happy girls spread happiness."

Another fan blessed the girl gang, "Mashallah Farah so beautiful pic ...Aap sab khush rahe abaad rahe hamesha".

Recently, Farah shared a video featuring Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Javed Akhtar, and others celebrating the newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth with sweets and cakes.

The celebration was also for RajKummar Rao's biggest hit 'Stree 2' and Patralekhaa's IC814 which she mentioned in the caption alongside the video.

She wrote, " Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world! Lovvv them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DANzvKVITeu/?hl=en

RajKummar and Aditi thanked Farah for the celebration.

RajKummar commented, "Thank you so much dear Farah ma'am. The best host." while Aditi wrote, "Thank you Mofa... love you! you are the best."

Recently, Aditi and Siddharth have embarked on a new journey as a married couple and made their first public appearance following their recent wedding, charming fans as they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony was photographed holding hands, radiating joy and affection as they returned to Mumbai.

On the other hand, RajKummar is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. 'Stree 2' has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor