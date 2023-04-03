Leander Paes and Kim Sharma part ways after a year of romance?

Actress Kim Sharma and Tennis legend Leander Paes often give us serious relationship goals. However, the latest buzz is that the couple has called it quits. According to a E-Times report, Kim and Leander parted ways over commitment issues. The report further adds, Kim was also spotted attending Alanna Panday's wedding sans Leander Paes. One of the biggest signs was when the couple didn't post a single photo on their social media accounts on March 28 to celebrate their second dating anniversary. In 2022 Leander had posted few pictures to express his love for Kim, he had written, "Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's leanings together everyday. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial.

Paea was previously committed to Rhea Pillai with whom he has a daughter. Kim, who made her debut with Mohabbatein, was reportedly in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane. On September 5, 2021 Kim Sharma made her relationship official with Leander Paes by sharing a romantic post on her Instagram account. In July last year, the couple went on vacation to Goa. Social media was abuzz when cozy pictures of Paes and Kim emerged from a Goa restaurant.

