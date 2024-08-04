"Left indelible mark...": PM Modi expresses grief on demise of Padma Vibhushan classical dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of classical dancer Padma Vibhushan, Dr Yamini Krishnamurthy, on Sunday

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Pained by the passing away of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her excellence and dedication to Indian classical dance have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Krishnamurthy displayed unparalleled talent in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and rose to the highest echelons of these classical dance forms.

Krishnamurthy, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital with a long-standing history of multiple medical issues, passed away on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Apollo Hospital, Krishnamurthy was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team headed by Dr Sunil Modi.

"Despite the team's best efforts, Dr. Krishnamurthy passed away this afternoon. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Krishnamurthy," the Apollo Hospital said on Saturday.

Born on December 20, 1940, Yamini Krishnamurthy was a proficient Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer.

She was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1968 and the Padma Bhushan in 2001, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, which are among the highest civilian awards of India. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977.

