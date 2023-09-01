Legendary playwright Habib Tanvir’s 'Charandas Chor' to be adapted into a feature film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Iconic playwright Habib Tanvir's theatrical masterpiece 'Charandas Chor' is all set to be adapted into a film.

Karmic Films Private Limited has acquired the rights to convert 'Charandas Chor' into the screenplay.

Suniel Wadhwa, Co-Founder of Karmic Films, expressed excitement for this new cinematic journey.

He said, "Bringing 'Charandas Chor' to life as a feature film is a thrilling endeavour for us. This tale's resonance through the ages fuels our commitment to faithfully represent its narrative. This acquisition marks a significant stride in our mission to craft compelling cinematic experiences. Reviving 'Charandas Chor' in the modern era is both an honour and a privilege."

Co-Founder and writer Kundan Judge added, "We are honored to intertwine Habib Tanvir's legendary legacy into our creative tapestry. This adaptation promises to reintroduce audiences of all ages to the enchantment that 'Charandas Chor' embodies on screen. Beyond fulfilling the aspirations of burgeoning talent, it caters to the hunger for meaningful entertainment that audiences seek."

Renowned globally for its compelling narrative for its brilliance, the play received the prestigious Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Nageen Tanvir, daughter of the late Habib Tanvir, radiated enthusiasm for the film's production. She said, "Witnessing 'Charandas Chor' transition towards a feature film is heartening. My father's legacy thrives through this venture, and I trust Karmic Films wholeheartedly to translate his vision onto the silver screen."

Details regarding the cast are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor