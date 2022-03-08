Leonardo DiCaprio donates Rs 76 crores to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million to support Ukraine, which is fighting against Russia. DiCaprio also has a personal motive. The actor's maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova, reports polishnews.co.uk. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million to support Ukraine, which is fighting against Russia. DiCaprio also has a personal motive. The actor's maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova, reports polishnews.co.uk. In 1917, she emigrated from there with her parents to Germany, where DiCaprio's mother was born.

Raised mainly by his mother DiCaprio, he was also very close to his grandmother, who was a supporter of his career from the beginning. Several actors and directors have expressed their solidarity with Ukraine. Robert De Niro said during a meeting at Cambridge University that everything must be done to stop Russian aggression. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have taken part in a fundraiser for Ukraine and pledge to double each amount donated. Kyiv-born Mila Jovovich, who has Ukrainian and Russian roots, is horrified by the situation in Ukraine and, as she herself admitted, is torn in two. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said in a video posted on Friday that they intend to support humanitarian activities in Ukraine. Kunis and Kutcher plan to donate USD 3 million. The goal is to raise USD 30 million.

