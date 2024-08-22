"Life just keeps getting better": Dua Lipa celebrates her 29th birthday

Washington [US], August 22 : Dua Lipa welcomed the last year of her 20s in style as she celebrated her 29th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the popstar dropped a series of adorable pictures.

In the post, Dua is seen holding a pink-and-red balloon bouquet while sitting on top of a round table outdoors. She looked stunning in a sparkly gold tank top over an orange bikini, with her red hair styled in a braided ponytail. Smiling brightly, the "Dance the Night" singer appeared to be in high spirits as she played with the balloons.

In a video included in the post, Dua twisted and turned, moving the balloons with her arm, clearly enjoying the moment. She shared more pictures of herself posing with the balloons, ending with a video of her lifting the decorations with one hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-96sxvsecP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"29!!!! And life just keeps getting better. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments with birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday Dua!!! Hope you have the best day with your loved ones, I love you so much."

Another added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND," with a string of heart emojis.

Her mother, Anesa Lipa, also joined in, leaving heart and balloon emojis to celebrate her daughter.

Just last month, Dua made her relationship with actor Callum Turner Instagram official after months of speculation.

The couple, who were first linked in January, shared a sweet photo of themselves lying on the grass at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, gazing into each other's eyes.

"Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual," her caption read.

As she steps into 29, Dua Lipa is clearly enjoying life, surrounded by love and positivity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor