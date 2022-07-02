Liger: Janhvi Kapoor reacts after Vijay Deverakonda's nude pic goes viral!



Actor Vijay Deverakonda set the internet buzzing with his bare it all look in the Liger poster in which the Dear Comrade star can be seen covering his body with a pair of rose flowers. Soon after the pic went viral, a number of celebs lauded Vijay for his ripped look. Now Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has heaped praise on the actor's nude pic. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, “We’ve got a very special delivery to Bollywood and it’s looking a lot like @TheDeverakonda #Liger coming soon” along with a heart and rose emoticon.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, this latest drama has been jointly financed on a massive budget by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta under their respective production houses. The movie is scheduled to hit the cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam across the nation on 25 August. The film also stars boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role. Speaking about Janhvi, the Gunjan Saxena actress is currently busy filming Bawaal with director Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan and will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr & Mrs Mahi and will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

