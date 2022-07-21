LIGER TRAILER: Vijay Deverakonda hits hard as MMA fighter, Ananya Panday impresses with her charm

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday unveiled the Hindi trailer of their first pan-India film together, Liger, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. Prabhas unveiled the Telugu trailer and wrote on Instagram, "Darling #PuriJagannadh garu and his mass action entertainers are a match made in heaven! This one looks super solid and @thedeverakonda is terrific! Elated to share the Telugu trailer. Best wishes to the entire Liger team. Looking forward to the action to begin on screens on August 25th."

The trailer shows Vijay as a MMA fighter with a stammer. Ramya plays his fearless mother while Ananya plays his confident girlfriend. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was shot in Hindi and Telugu, simultaneously. It will release in theatres on August 25.Speaking about ‘Liger’, Vijay had previously shared, “Liger is a film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!”The makers of Liger, namely, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Apoorva Mehta and others took a private flight from Kalina airport, to attend the trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad, yesterday.

