Lilly Singh, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Mumbai, May 31 Condolences continue to pour in for Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his SUV on Sunday. After Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and A.P. Dhillon, now Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have mourned the loss of the young Punjabi singer-rapper.

Lilly penned a heartfelt note mourning Moose Wala's demise. The social media influencer and content creator took to her Instagram to share a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as she wrote how devastated she is by the news.

She wrote, "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed."

She made an emotional appeal to her followers about streaming Moose Wala's music as a tribute to the departed soul.

"If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, "what song is that?!" Through his revolutionary music, he will live on," she said.

"Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game", she further wrote in her note.

Similarly, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh too offered his condolences to Sidhu on Instagram. Ranveer posted a picture of Moose Wala and wrote in the caption, "Dil da ni mada" along with a broken heart emoji.

Varun Dahwan too shared a photo of the singer and wrote, "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor