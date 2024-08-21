Lily Collins reflects on Sandra Bullock's mentorship during 'The Blind Side'

Washington [US], August 21 : Lily Collins, the star of Netflix's 'Emily in Paris', recently looked back on her feature film debut in the 2009 sports biopic 'The Blind Side', and expressed her deep admiration for Sandra Bullock, who played her onscreen mother in the film.

Collins recalled how Bullock, now 60, took her "under her wing" during the production, in an interview reported by People magazine.

"I was mothered by Sandra Bullock," Collins shared.

Bullock's performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy, the Tennessee mother who took in football prodigy Michael Oher, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Collins, who portrayed the real-life Collins Tuohy, praised Bullock's approach to her role and her conduct on set.

"I really appreciated and respected the way that she handled a set and herself," Collins said in an interview reported by People magazine.

"Even when she didn't know she was teaching me, she was teaching me because I would watch her on set. The way that she spoke to everyone, treated everyone, the questions she asked, and how she just valued her character in ways that I didn't know going into it that you can value," she added.

The relationship between the two extended beyond the set, with Collins noting that they have remained in touch since the movie's completion.

Bullock's influence was particularly meaningful for Collins as she embarked on her own career in television.

As the lead of 'Emily in Paris', which recently released the first part of its fourth season, Collins reflected on how Bullock's mentorship shaped her understanding of the industry.

"Watching Bullock on and off-camera made such an impact on me as my first experience to have this amazing, strong, kind female lead the way," Collins said in an interview reported by People magazine.

'The Blind Side', which was based on Michael Lewis's 2006 book of the same name, became a major box office hit and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

However, the film's central figure, Michael Oher, has since criticized the portrayal of his life, claiming that the film misrepresented his story and alleging exploitation by the Tuohy family, according to People magazine.

Oher has filed a lawsuit against the Tuohys, seeking to end his conservatorship and alleging financial exploitation, according to People magazine.

Looking ahead, Lily Collins will continue to lead 'Emily in Paris', with the second part of season 4 set to premiere on Netflix on September 12.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock is set to star in 'Vigilance', a remake of a French thriller.

