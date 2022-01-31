Lily James: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee intimate scenes are essential

Los Angeles, Jan 31 Actress Lily James, who stars as Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the series 'Pam & Tommy', has defended the X-rated moments in the drama.

James is quoted by The Sun as saying: "We really felt that the sex scenes had to be a part of the story and had to be essential to the script and progressing their relationship and looking at what happened.

"It was a really great constant conversation and nothing was set in stone."

The 'Rebecca' star admitted it was "the biggest acting challenge" she's ever had to portray as 54-year-old 'Baywatch' bombshell, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She continued: "She was one of the biggest stars on the planet and an icon. I got a lot out of this. It was definitely the biggest acting challenge of my life. It felt alive and I really loved that."

'The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star also revealed she wanted to swipe Pamela's iconic red bathing suit from 'Baywatch'.

She said: "'I asked to keep it, and they said, no'. I should have just stuck it in my handbag."

Meanwhile, Tommy is said to be "stoked" about the new drama on his infamous sex tape with Pamela, his friend Guerin Swing revealed.

The incident is to be revisited in the hotly-anticipated new series, and Guerin recently hinted that Tommy will be tuning in when it airs on Disney+ this coming week as he is proud of the notoriety from the scandal.

He said: "Tommy said to me the other day, 'Let everyone know we did it first. Before the Kardash, before anyone else. Let the motherf***ers know, we broke the internet first."

The artist featured in the tape, which was stolen from the couple's home in 1995 after being filmed on the couple's honeymoon, and explained that it isn't particularly X-rated.

He said: "It's essentially them just being kids, goofing with a video camera, a new toy. Tommy never showed me or anyone the video. It wasn't for anyone else to see."

Pamela and Tommy who are parents to Brandon Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger, 24 tied the knot in 1995 after just four days of knowing each other, and divorced in 1998.

