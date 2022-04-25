Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals she was sexually assaulted as a child

On Sunday night’s episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut revealed she was sexually assaulted as a child. The Manikarnika actress’s confession came after Munawar Faruqui spoke about his experience of being sexually assaulted as a child. The comedian and the host opened up about their experiences as part of a task on the show. In the show, Munawar decides to save Saisha Shinde by revealing his secret. He tells Kangana, "I was 6 to 7 years old when I was sexually assaulted. They were relatives. It continued for 4 to 5 years. It was close family and I didn't understand it then. Fourth year when it went extreme, they realised they should stop." He added, "I have never shared this with everyone as I have to face them. I didn't find any use of telling it to anyone. I think my dad knew about it. He said something once that made me feel like he knows it but I don't remember clearly. Now I think dad didn't say anything as he might have felt the same...like how do you tell anyone about it."

Kangana told him, "Munawar, so many kids every year go through this kind of harassment but no one discusses this on a public platform. Everyone's touched inappropriately in childhood. This has been experienced by many including me. In my town when I was quite small, a boy, who was a few years older than me, used to inappropriately touch me. But I didn't know back then what it meant. Every child has to go through this no matter how protective their family is."She added, "But another important thing you said is that before sharing it, everyone feels they are responsible for the incident. This education can't be given to kids as they are too young. You can't sexualise them or tell them the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. It's such a big crisis in the society. And kids suffer so much due to this. They get traumatised and scarred for life. They face so many issues later in life. So this is a platform we are using to bring awareness about child abuse and sexual abuse. Munawar and I both have faced it."Kangana didn't stop there. She shared another incident that she experienced as a child. She said, "Humare mohalle mein choti hi umar ka hi ek ladka tha but humse teen chaar saal bada tha. Obviously he was exploring his sexuality. Hum bache bahot chote chote the. Hum logon ko bulate the. Humare kapde utarte the. Humko check karte the. Hum paanch cheh saal ke the. Humein uss time pe samajh nahi aata tha ki humare saath kya ho raha hai. But yeh mujhe lagta hai kaafi badi parecentage bachon ki hai who go through this and there's a huge stigma behind this specially for men. And it is very brave of you, Munawar."The conversation left everyone emotional with the contestants hugging Munawar.

