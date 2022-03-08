Lock Upp: Payal fails miserably in GK task, forgets name of India's President

Lock Upp, the digital reality series hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has managed to grab everyone's attention ever since the first episode was aired. On Monday, the 16 contestants were assigned a task in which they had to showcase their physical and mental strength. The blue team and the orange team were asked to choose four members who will showcase their mental and physical strength. While orange team chose Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey to answer GK questions, Nisha Rawal and Sara Khan represented the blue team. Babita Phogat and Siddharth Sharma from the orange team and Shivam Sharma and Tehseen Poonawala from the blue team had to lift weights. Every wrong answer to a question meant Babita, Siddharth, Shivam and Tehseen had to lift additional weight.

As the episode continued, both the teams were asked to the name of the current President of India. Surprisingly, none among Payal, Poonam, Nisha and Sara knew the right answer. Payal, who is very vocal about political issues on the social media handles, went totally blank. Payal Rohatgi also got the question about the word count on Twitter wrong. She wrote 140 words as her answer, but the word count on Twitter is 280.Payal has time and again voiced out her opinions on controversial topics. In fact, in 2021, Payal’s Twitter account was suspended twice a month as she violated the rules of the microblogging site. The contestants were also asked – ‘Where did Vasco da Gama first land in India?’ to which Payal wrote ‘Delhi,’ while Nisha and Sara said ‘Goa’. The correct answer is Calicut (now Kozhikode) in Kerala. As the game continued, the contestants faced several questions related to Bollywood as well. After a while, the teams used the substitute cards and replaced their members to play the quiz round. While orange team replaced Munawar with Poonam, blue team replaced Saisha with Sara. By the end of the game, orange team was declared the winner of the task. Earlier, Swami Chakrapani was evicted from the show during its Sunday episode.



