Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, and Poonam Pandey gets into violent fight, as Payal tries to bite Anjali

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is getting interesting every day, the new promo of the show gives little idea that how firey the episode is going to be. The new promo shows Payal Rohatgi and her co-contestants Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora getting into a brutal fight in between the task which they were assigned. In the promo, it is been seen that Anjali accused Payal of biting her, while the latter said Anjali was suffocating her Poonam also got involved in the fight with Payal.

The video is shared by Alt Balaji's official Instagram handle, the video starts with Kaaranvir Bohra dragging Payal away from the kitchen after which Anjali holding Payal and telling Sara Khan to cook and in the setback, Payal tries to bite Anjali, while the latter says, “she bit me”. After which Anjali cornered Payal against a wall, and then Payal screams "She is suffocating me."

Lock Upp is the new show of entertainment queen Ekta Kapoor which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days. Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others are the contestants of the show.