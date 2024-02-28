Lokmat Sahitya Mahotsav: Lyricist Swanand Kirkire Opens Up About Bollywood, NSD Days, and Language Barriers

Renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, famous for his contributions to films like '3 Idiots', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', and 'Barfi', and a two-time National Award winner for Songwriting, shared valuable insights in a heartening interview at the Lokmat Sahitya Mahotsav. Kirkire delved into anecdotes with Bollywood figures, his schooling at the National School of Drama, and his journey as a Marathi in the Hindi-English film domain. Aparna Padgaonkar interviewed Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. The Lokmat Sahitya Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to senior writer and publisher Ramdas Bhatkal during the event. Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat's Editorial Board, writer Shyam Manohar, Swanand Kirkire, actor-poet Kishore Kadam aka Soumitra, and other esteemed guests graced the occasion.

Swanand Kirkire mentioned that he had heard about many influential figures in Bollywood interfering in the work of lyricists and singers, yet he had not encountered such interference. He elaborated on how at times lyricists lack freedom when they view songwriting merely as a profession, citing the example of the song ‘Lafda Kar Le’ from the movie Ganapath. While he expressed respect for the song, he acknowledged that both the song and the movie failed to resonate. Kirkire also touched upon his initial struggles with an inferiority complex upon entering the industry, highlighting the persisting language barriers in society. Reflecting on his days at NSD, Kirkire recalled a period when dissent was voiced against the government using the government's resources.

Kirkire Says Theatre is More Democratic than Music

The national award winner started by how his education took place in Hindi when he used to reside in Indore “I didn’t experience the language barriers but they exist in the society, “ says Kirkire. He talked about his guru Pandit Kumar Gandharva and how there was the influence of music all over his house. “I feel theatre and dramas are more democratic than music. I respect Pandit Gandharva as he was more liberal but have observed that there are more rituals in music like the shishya could not express much or talk freely to the guru. The situation was quite different in the dramas.”

‘Recording of the Song Bawara Mann Happened outside the Recording Room’

Kirkire described his theatre journey and how he initially possessed some inferiority complex when he went to the National School of Drama, Delhi. “I once again found a place for music when I went to the National School of Drama, Delhi. Lyrics of Bawara Mann just happened naturally to me but while recording the song, I was observing the people outside the recording room and felt they were negatively chitchatting about me. Later I told, them I couldn't sing there. Then, they gave me the mike outside the recording room and that’s how the song was recorded and later, a new journey started.”

Emotions Behind the Song ‘O Ri Chiraiya’

Kirkire penned songs for big Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, and Amir Khan. “I have worked with strong directors like Rajkumar Hirani and others maybe that’s why I did not face undue interference from actors. Amir Khan was the presenter of Satyamev Jayate. He gave inputs there as a producer and a creator but not as a star.” Kirkire stated that “O Ri Chiraiya”, the song accompanying TV show Satyamev Jayate’s hard-hitting episode on female foeticide is a harsh reminder of how girls were killed just because they weren’t boys. There was detailed research behind this song. When the recording of this song was done, I called Ram Sampath and his team gave a green signal that his song would work as the message through this song was underlined. Kirkire got emotional when he sang the song and the audience too was full of teary eyes.

‘For Entry in NSD, I was Told to Work in 10 Dramas’

While filing the form of NSD, Kirkire got to know that he should work in 10 dramas. “Ideally, it would take me 10 years for me to work in 10 good dramas. By connecting all the dots and with immense efforts, I managed to 10 dramas in Indore. Along with doing dramas, I also used to sell vacuum cleaners from door to door to manage the expenses. Later, when I went to NSD, I was astonished by knowing that people took the admission by doing 1 drama also.”

Kirkire confessed that he did B.Com just for the sake of it and his passion was drama and music. He asserted that people living in Mumbai and Pune get lots of exposure as compared to students staying in rural parts. “We are a middle-class family. Earlier, my parents had apprehensions about me going to the NSD. Later, I explained everything about it. I got an opening eye when I entered NSD. Though everything was new for me, the experience was enriching,” told Kirkire. He said that he got to know the difference between ideologies in the NSD. “I discovered a new poet, writer, and singer within me in the NSD,” told the lyricist.

‘There was a time when we used to speak against the government by the government’s money’

Kirkire sang the song ‘Tu kisi rail si…’ from the film Masaan and described that love is the only emotion that connects everyone despite lots of disputes and differences. He said that he was influenced by Bhagat Singh and did a drama on him in the NSD. I read all the documents by Bhagat Singh. Kirkire admitted that when he was in NSD, they used to criticize the government with government money only which is rare today. “The opening of a drama was that Bharat Mata was doing a catwalk. We explained youth and politics via this drama. We can't imagine such kind of thing in today’s films or dramas,” told Kirkire. He expressed that we need to talk more about Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh and would like to do a film on Singh.