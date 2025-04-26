Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards: Kavita Krishnamurti Honoured With Legend Award; Ricky Kej Conferred With Icon Award

The Garden City of Bengaluru was resonated with the soul-stirring melodies of Indian music as it hosted the 12th edition of the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, here on Friday.

The Legend Award was conferred on renowned classical and playback singer Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam while Padma Shri Ricky Kej, internationally acclaimed composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, was honoured with the Icon Award.

The awards, instituted in memory of founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch and music connoisseur Jyotsna Darda, were presented at the hands of renowned violinist and composer Padma Vibhushan Dr L Subramaniam, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda, Khushboo Goyal of Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation, Addl Director General of Police, Karnataka, Sunil Agarwal, jury members - classical scholar Shashi Vyas and music expert and composer Gauri Yadwadkar.The event was not just about accolades; it was a celebration in every sense.

I Am Still a Student, Not a Master: Kavita Krishnamurti

“I must say, I am still a student in music, not a master. But maybe, in my next life I hope I will be a master,” said Kavita Krishnamurti. She recalled being mesmerised by Lata Mangeshkar's voice on the radio at the age of six, calling it “a fairy trapped inside” that stole her heart. Finding her career in Mumbai as a playback singer felt like 'an absolutely golden dream', she said. Kavita expressed her deep gratitude by saying, “It’s the great people who cherish your character, who bring finer emotions into you, and make you look beyond wealth and success.” She said she is grateful for the divine blessings of her mentors and her husband Dr L Subramaniam. She gracefully rendered a few lines from her iconic song “Kyon naye lag rahe hain ye dharti gagan...” as she concluded her acceptance speech.

Musicians Have a Crucial Role in Shaping Society: RickyKej

Ricky Kej emphasized that real change begins with personal transformation. He warned against the mindset that others will solve global issues like climate change, pollution, and species extinction. Kej stressed the need to change human behaviour and mentality, saying music is a powerful tool to inspire this shift. He expressed gratitude for sharing the stage with legends Dr. L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurti and concluded by asserting that musicians must lead in spreading messages that drive positive societal change.

Music Can Alleviate Suffering: Dr. Darda

Welcoming music lovers in Bengaluru, Dr. Vijay Darda praised the city’s rich musical heritage and expressed pride in hosting the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards there. He highlighted music as a divine gift, essential to human life and emotional balance. “If melody and rhythm didn’t exist, life would be dull,” he said, noting how ragas are designed to match the energy of different times of day.

Sharing a personal story, Dr. Darda spoke of his late wife Jyotsna, a lifelong music connoisseur who battled cancer for 24 years. “She said she would ‘cancel’ her cancer with music,” he recalled. Even days before her passing away, she requested to hear the Bhaktamar Stotra as she believed in music’s spiritual power. Dr. Darda concluded by affirming music’s role in nurturing human values and offering strength in life’s most difficult moments.