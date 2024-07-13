Look at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pictures from their fun-filled Varmala ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The fun-filled varmala ceremony pictures of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally out.

The videos and pictures from the star-studded wedding ceremony are going viral.

In the video, the couple is surrounded by their friends and family as they exchange garlands.

The varmala ceremony is over, and the couple is now expected to take pheras around the sacred fire.

Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, shared inside pictures from the wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, Anant and Radhika can be seen heading for their pheras.

Great wedding! First time to attend in India! Best wishes to the new couple and double happiness! pic.twitter.com/2O4VYp7gTd— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 12, 2024

Radhika Merchant nailed her wedding look in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The 29-year-old opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery.

Her outfit is a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

The outfit is completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

Groom Anant Ambani wore an embellished red-pink-hued sherwani for the occasion.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

