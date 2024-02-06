Look at Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's journey of love in romantic track 'Rab Hain Gawah' from 'Operation Valentine'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Finally, the makers of the much-awaited patriotic thriller 'Operation Valentine' starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday unveiled the second song 'Rab Hain Gawah'.

Taking to Instagram, Manushi treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Experience the ethereal journey of love in the air. #OperationValentine Second Song out now."

A soulful and romantic ballad sung by Shaan with music by Mickey J Meyer and heartfelt lyrics by Kumaar. The Telugu version of the song is sung by Armaan Malik.

The song was launched in the presence of a massive gathering of students from MRCET College in Hyderabad.

Shot in 2 languages, Hindi and Telugu, the film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on February 16, will now be released on March 1.

Announcing the new release date, Varun took to X and wrote, "Locking the target on March 1st 2024!See you in cinemas! #OperationValentine."

The film has been postponed multiple times. It was originally set for a December 2023 release but the makers had to postpone it to February 16 due to a delay in visual effects reportedly.

"Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," said a statement issued by the makers.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

On receiving love for the teaser, Varun said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response we have received for the 'Operation Valentine' trailer. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown us so much love and support. I can't wait for audiences to experience the thrill, the emotions, and the intensity that 'Operation Valentine' has to offer. This project is close to my heart, and I am eagerly looking forward to sharing it with all of you. Your love and enthusiasm drive me, and I promise 'Operation Valentine' will be worth the wait."

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

