Look Back 2021: Check out Bollywood celebs who started their own business in 2021

Nowadays, trend of Bollywood celebrities venturing into new business can be seen. Many celebrities are making a name for themselves in the business world as well as in their careers. Many celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif are well known in the business arena. A few more names have been added this year. From Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh started new business in 2021.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting movies. Her entire schedule is said to be busy right now. Despite this, Alia has launched her new production house this year. Her production house is called Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Ekta Kapoor has launched Home Decor Brand. Ekta Kapoor's home decor brand name is 'Ek'. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have launched the Imagine Meats brand, a new plant-based meat brand. Plant based meat have become very popular.

Kangana Ranaut has opened her own cafe in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana has named her cafe 'Dream Venture'. Tapasee Pannu has started her production house this year. 'Rashmi Rocket' was the first film of her production house. The name of Tapasee's production house is Outsiders Films.

