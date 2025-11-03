Looks Do Matter in the Entertainment Industry, Behind and Infront of Camera: Filmmaker Akshay Singh

Akshay Singh, who has directed the Internationally acclaimed Feature Film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour’ and the web series Assi Nabbe Pure Sau and now Naam Gum Jayega on Amazon Mx Player, shared that looks do matter in the industry, be it in front of the camera or behind it. However, as an actor in front of the camera, the look he is referring to is that of being relatable.

He said, "Absolutely, looks do matter in the entertainment industry for an actor, but not in the way people often think. It’s less about being ‘perfect looking' and more about being visually believable. The right face, the right energy, the right presence, that’s what connects with the audience."

He stressed that audiences prefer authenticity over perfection. He said, "Audiences can sense honesty in a performer. You can’t fool them with just the bracketed good looks; you have got to look the part and live the part."

As someone who has sported both clean shaven and bearded look, Akshay shared that he at times does feel that his looks do play a crucial role even in how people perceive his work behind the camera too. He said, "My look at times also makes my other roles that are behind the camera, as a filmmaker- that of being a director, writer, and producer, get weighed and judged."

"My bearded look has at times unintentionally helped cross the doors of first impression by being taken more seriously, as the varied roles behind camera as a Filmmaker are often somehow associated with a certain level of maturity," he added.

Then asked about one dream role as an actor, he said, "One dream role that truly excites me would be that of playing a blind man. I have always felt that the eyes are one of the greatest assets of an actor, and it’s what he portrays through his eyes that speaks more than any other part of his body. Which is why I would love the challenge as also the thrill of what it would be like to portray a character whose eyes would require to be almost lifeless like." he said.

"What also fascinates me about playing a blind character is the irony that a character who can’t see possibly might help me dig deep into myself as an actor for its portrayal, making it both a humbling and inspiring experience in the process. Akshay concluded.