'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be closing night film at UK-Asian Film Festival

Mumbai, April 17 The upcoming film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which stars Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, has been selected as the closing film at UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. The film will be screened at the historical Regent Cinema on May 11, and director Anshuman Jha and his leading lady Rasika Dugal are expected to walk the red carpet in London.

The film had its world premiere at IFFM Australia, its North American Premiere at CSAFF Chicago and its Canadian Premiere at ISAFF Vancouver.

Arjun Mathur said: "I found the script of this film to be wacky and weird - from the outset. I think that's what initially attracted me, the fact that I did not get to categorise into any one particular genre and in a good way - is it a thriller, a black comedy, a mystery. I feel that's the experience the audiences around the world are having with the film and liking it. We are excited to have our British Premiere in London at the UK-ASIAN Film Festival 2024.”

The film also stars Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania.

Anshuman Jha said: "Feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire - four hours from London. And I feel the festival journey of the film over the past nine months through IFFM Australia, CSAFF North America, ISAFF Canada, Razor Reel Europe, Wench & Red Lorry in India - is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. We are excited to screen our black comedy thriller as the closing night film to audiences in the UK before it's worldwide release later this year."

Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films, the film is a black comedy thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor