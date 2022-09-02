Louis Tomlinson drops 'Bigger Than Me' single from his upcoming album

Mumbai, Sep 2 Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has released his first single titled 'Bigger Than Me'. The record is the first new music from Louis since the release of his million selling debut solo album 'Walls' in 2020.

'Bigger Than Me' has been written by Louis, Rob Harvey and Red Triangle, and produced by Mike Crossey, and is an impassioned pop song with an emotional chorus.

Commenting on the occasion of the release of his single, Louis said: "It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honours the live show."

'Bigger Than Me' is taken from his upcoming album 'Faith In The Future', which is set to release on November 11, 2022.

Giving a background to the song, Louis further mentioned: "I've always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there's a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position. I realised from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me."

He added: "It's almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.

Alongside Crossey, Louis has collaborated on the upcoming album with celebrated names such as Rob Harvey, Dan Grech, Nico Rebscher, Joe Cross, and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft.

Louis is currently travelling the globe with his sold out World Tour which has so far visited the UK, Europe, USA and South America. The tour has included 19 sold out arena dates in Latin America, a sell-out night at London's Wembley Arena and a highly emotional homecoming concert at The Dome in Louis's hometown of Doncaster.

