'Love Hostel' director talks about casting process of Bobby, Vikrant, Sanya

Mumbai, Feb 8 Director Shanker Raman has talked about casting actors Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in his upcoming project 'Love Hostel'.

He says: "Sanya and Vikrant were an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word. They were so easy to be with. Open, participative and passionate about raising the bar."

The director added: "It was Gaurav Verma from Red Chillies who suggested that we could narrate the script to Bobby. I feel that was one of the best things to have happened. Bobby gave us great feedback, but he wasn't sure if he wanted to do it. We went back and wrote another draft, and it is only then that he said yes."

He added that the suggestions he made elevated the emotional quotient of the film.

Raman said: "He prepared for the role by absolutely surrendering to the process. For a director, that is gold. Bobby brought credibility to the role with total commitment."

Shot in the rustic locales of North India, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power and money lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, 'Love Hostel' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.

