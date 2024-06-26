'Love Is Universal Religion': Sonakshi Sinha Shutdown Trolls Targeting Her and Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal after dating him for seven years. They first met at Salman Khan's party and from their love started blooming. Sonakshi-Zaheer marriage is interfaith marriage and people are trolling actress for that. From past few days Sonakshi has disabled her comment section to avoid these trollers, but now after three days of her wedding day she finally took Instagram story and shutdown the trollers for her interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal appeared to be a perfect couple but faced backlash on social media for their interfaith marriage. Despite the negativity, Sonakshi responded to trolls by sharing a post about love being the universal religion; She shared, "One of the users on Instagram users shared a unique artistic picture of Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding and captioned it, "Love is the universal religion wishing @aslisona @iamzahero a happy life "

Sonakshi Sinha's reply

Sonakshi Sinha Heeramandi co-actor Richa Chadha also befitting reply to trollers who trolled Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn’t get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! (sic). Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo. Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!! @aslisona and iamzahero," said Richa.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha met at one of Salman Khan's parties, where their love began to blossom. They have worked together in the movie "Double XL." On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut, "Heeramandi."