"Love seeing baapu on big screen": Shraddha's shoutout to father Shakti Kapoor over performance in 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday gave a shoutout to his father, Shakti Kapoor, over his performance in the film 'Animal'.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "How I love seeing baapu on the big screen!!! #Animal."

Shakti was seen in the recently released action thriller film 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.

The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 63.80 crore in all languages on the release day.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

