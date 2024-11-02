"Love you the most": Suhana pens special wish for dad Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 59th birthday on Saturday, received a special wish from his daughter Suhana Khan.

In a story on Instagram, Suhana shared a collage of priceless throwback pictures featuring herself, father Shah Rukh Khan and her brother Aaryan Khan.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday. Love you the most in the world."

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.

His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan has made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

In the career front, Suhana is likely to share screen space with SRK in 'King film'.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

