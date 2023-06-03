Lovebirds Sidharth, Kiara look stunning in their viral dinner date picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : B-town's one of the most adored couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, steal attention every time they step out in city.

On Friday night, the duo went on a dinner date in Mumbai. Their close friends joined them.

A picture from their latest outing has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the image, Kiara and Sidharth are looking stylish as they pose together at a restaurant.

The 'Student of the Year' star is seen sporting a denim shirt paired with oversized grey pants. On the other hand, Kiara opted for shiny pink shorts that she paired with a matching blazer.

The duo recently returned to India after vacationing in Japan.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. She also has 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor