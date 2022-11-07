Low drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker passes away at 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the well-known indie rock band Low, passed away on Saturday at the age of 55 after a two-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Parker's passing was confirmed to Variety by the band's management.

Low shared the news of Parker's death on its official Twitter account early Sunday morning writing: "Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

https://twitter.com/lowtheband/status/1589279380043608065

According to Variety, Low was founded in 1993 by Parker and her husband, Alan Sparhawk. Despite the band switching out new players throughout the years, the two would remain its constant members.

In its lengthy career, Low has collaborated with a number of renowned producers, including Steve Albini, Dave Fridmann, and Kramer, who created the band's cherished first album "I Could Live In Hope" in 1994. "The Great Destroyer," Low's debut album on Sub Pop, which has remained their home label to this day, was released in 2004. Parker and Sparhawk's debut album as a pair, "Hey What," was released in 2021. It was produced by BJ Burton, who previously worked on the band's acclaimed 2018 album "Double Negative."

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She started treatment in 2021 and opened out about her health issues in a 2022 interview. Low cancelled the remaining of their 2022 tour dates earlier this October due to Parker's ongoing medical issues.

As per the report of Variety, Parker was born in 1967 and raised in a tiny village close to Bemidji, Minnesota. At a young age, she began singing along with her sister, who played the guitar and performed lead vocals. The two sang gospel and country songs that were influenced by the music they listened to growing up. She participated in both the concert and marching bands at her high school as a percussionist. Parker first met Sparhawk in elementary school, and the two started dating in high school.

Over the course of its 29-year existence, Low has released 13 full-length studio albums. Although they kept their religious affiliations hidden when it came to their public personalities and sonic identities, the duo would later shock both fans and onlookers when they revealed their membership in the Mormon church.

According to Variety, Parker is survived by her husband, Sparhawk, as well as their two children, Hollis and Cyrus.

( With inputs from ANI )

