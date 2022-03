'Lucifer' fame Tom Ellis raises concern about condition of women in Ukraine

Actor Tom Ellis, who is best known for his role in 'Lucifer', has offered prayers and sympathy for the women in Ukraine.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Ellis took to Instagram and wrote, "I'm thinking about all the incredible women in my life today of which there are many but I'm especially thinking about all the woman in Ukraine right now. Mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, suffering needlessly on a day when they should be celebrated. #internationalwomensday #ukraine #peace #iwd #iwd22."

Alongside the note, he shared a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

For the unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed.

( With inputs from ANI )

