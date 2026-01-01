Lukas Gage calls costar Emily Bader "biggest star in the world'

Washington DC [US], January 11 : Actor Lukas Gage heaped praise on his 'People We Meet on Vacation' costar Emily Bader, calling her "the biggest star in the world" during the red carpet premiere of the Netflix romantic comedy at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, according to People.

During the premiere of his new Netflix rom-com, People We Meet on Vacation, in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old actor hijacked his co-stars' interviews to lavish praise on each of them.

But while speaking with People magazine in an exclusive conversation on the red carpet at The Egyptian Theatre, the Smile 2 and The White Lotus star delivered quite the compliment about costar Emily Bader.

"I knew that Brett Haley was directing, who I'm such a fan of, and then Emily Bader, who is the biggest star in the world the world doesn't know it yet, [but] after this movie, she's going to be," Gage said of Bader, 29.

"She and Tom Blyth are so incredible," Gage added of the pair, who play travelling friends-to-lovers Poppy and Alex in the romantic comedy, according to People.

Meanwhile, Netflix's Tudum site described Gage's character, Buck, as a wild child who meets Poppy and Alex during a camping trip.

Gage told People magazine at the premiere that "it's so crazy to be on something with such a huge fan base and you want to give it justice and you want to make sure that your portrayal of this character is what people envision in their head when they read the book."

People We Meet on Vacation is based on the 2021 book of the same name and the first of author Emily Henry's novels to be adapted into a film.

'People We Meet on Vacation', starring Blyth, Bader, Gage, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon, is available to stream on Netflix, according to People.

