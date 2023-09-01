Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking welcomes second baby boy

Washington DC [US], September 1 : The country singer Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking welcomed a second baby boy who was born on August 15, Page Six reported.

Luke took to Instagram and shared a video while announcing the news. He captioned the post, "Beau Lee Combs, August 15, 2023. Thank you for visiting. The couple captioned a video with a Polaroid picture of the infant's feet, "We couldn't love you more."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwoXZnTt7Z9/

While Luke was on tour in Australia, the baby, who was due in September, arrived a month early.

The 33-year-old musician revealed Nicole was expecting his second child in March, just days before his album "Gettin' Old" was set to be released.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club," he gushed on Instagram. The second baby boy is due in September.

The Grammy nominee's friends expressed their support at the moment in the comments area.

"Well done, you all! Buckle up..it's insane," commented Chris Lane, who has two sons with Lauren Bushnell, a former "Bachelor" contestant.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line commented, "Congrats, buddy."

Luke and Nicole became parents in June 2022 when their son Tex, now 1, was born, as per PageSix.

Nicole told her Instagram followers at the time, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs.

“You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom,” she continued. “These are the days.”

Since August 2020, Luke and Nicole have been wed.

The singer of "Beautiful Crazy" proposed to the couple two years after they first met at a music event in 2016.

