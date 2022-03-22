Lydia Hearst, Tony Todd to star in social media-themed horror film 'Werewolf Game'

Actors Tony Todd, Lydia Hearst, Bai Ling, Teala Dunn, and Robert Picardo have been roped in to star in an upcoming horror mystery titled 'Werewolf Game'.

As per Deadline, the drama comes from emerging genre directors Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan.

According to the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Werewolf Game' written by Payne, is based on the party game of social deduction invented by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. In the film, twelve strangers are kidnapped by a social media company and forced to play a game where they vote on who amongst them to murder.

The project hails from Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolie, who will produce along with Gretel Snyder.

Filming is slated to begin in Los Angeles this Spring.

( With inputs from ANI )

