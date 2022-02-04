Madhubala's 96-year-old sister thrown out of her New Zealand home by daughter-in-law

Yesteryear actress Madhubala's sister Kaniz Balsara has been thrown out by her daughter-in-law from their New Zealand home.As per a report in ETimes, she landed in Mumbai on January 29 from Auckland, without any support and money. Her daughter Perveez who stays in Mumbai's Bandra locality was informed the same via a cousin.During a conversation with ETimes, Kaniz's daughter Perveez revealed that her mother went to New Zealand with her husband 17-18 years ago. "Because she was so much in love with her son Farook - my brother - that she couldn't stay without him. My brother too loved Mummy very much. He took our parents to NZ when they moved there. He was a very respected man working in the Correction Department in NZ. But my sister-in-law Sameena did not like our parents," she said.

Perveez further revealed, "She never cooked food for my parents at home. My brother Farook had to get food for Mummy and Daddy from a nearby restaurant. Sameena's daughter is now married in Australia but she too treated my mom badly, she was in fact there with her brother when Mummy was made to leave the house and put on an aircraft. Madhubala's niece claimed that she often goes to New Zealand to visit her mother Kaniz. The latter came down to India twice a year. However, the last five years she didn't come to India as Farook felt it might not be safe given her age.The yesteryear actress' younger sister was also shocked by the treatment. Perveez shared, "Sameena chose to give him (cousin) the message and not us. Now, I wasn't in Mumbai. I was in Palghar. My cousin was informed around 12 noon on January 29. I had barely 8 hours to rush and be in Mumbai in time for the flight's arrival."Perveen also went on to reveal that she got a call from the airport authorities when the flight landed and the official in question told her that her mother has no money to pay for her RTPCR (COVID) test. She said, "I sent the money inside and the first thing she told me after the RTPCR was that, "Beta, do you know that Farook mar gaya? Main usko kabar mein dal ke ayi hoon. Plus, I am very hungry. Can I get some food?"